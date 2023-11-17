The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Ospreys gave up to their opponents (46.4%).

Last season, Northwestern State had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ospreys finished 272nd.

The Demons scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only three fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.

Northwestern State went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.6.

The Demons gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (75.7) last season.

Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule