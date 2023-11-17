Friday's game that pits the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-73 in favor of Nicholls State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no line set.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Venue: Mitchell Center

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 75, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-2.4)

Nicholls State (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Nicholls State Performance Insights

Last season, Nicholls State was 82nd in the country offensively (75.6 points scored per game) and 259th on defense (72.7 points conceded).

Last season, the Colonels were 241st in college basketball in rebounds (30.8 per game) and 206th in rebounds conceded (31.6).

With 13.9 assists per game last season, Nicholls State was 109th in the country.

Last season, the Colonels were 134th in the country in 3-point makes (7.7 per game) and 180th in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Nicholls State was 140th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 219th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.2%) last year.

Last year, Nicholls State attempted 63.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73% of Nicholls State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

