How to Watch LSU vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (1-2) hit the court against the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
LSU vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- LSU went 13-9 when it shot better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Mean Green ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 11.8 more points per game (67.6) than the Mean Green gave up (55.8).
- LSU had a 13-15 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, LSU averaged 6.9 more points per game (69.3) than it did in road games (62.4).
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last year, allowing 69.7 points per game, compared to 76.2 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, LSU fared better when playing at home last season, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|L 68-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 70-67
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.