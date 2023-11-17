Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 133-115 win against the Timberwolves, Durant put up 31 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will break down Durant's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-104)

Over 28.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Looking to bet on one or more of Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per game last season, the Jazz were 17th in the league in that category.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the league last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Durant vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 29 26 4 7 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.