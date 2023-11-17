Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caldwell Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Caldwell Parish High School at Jena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jena, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.