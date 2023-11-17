AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and the Charlotte 49ers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chicago State Cougars at Florida Atlantic Owls
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.