The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) hit the court at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Louisiana Tech put together a 15-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-14-0 mark from UL Monroe.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 67.4 139.6 69.8 140.1 136.2 Louisiana Tech 72.2 139.6 70.3 140.1 139.5

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

Last year, the Warhawks scored just 2.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bulldogs gave up (70.3).

When UL Monroe put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 5-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 12-14-0 11-15-0 Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 18-10-0

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Louisiana Tech 7-8 Home Record 9-6 4-10 Away Record 4-11 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

