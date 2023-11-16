The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks shot 40.8% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.6% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

UL Monroe compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 109th.

The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

UL Monroe went 8-3 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UL Monroe scored 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).

At home, the Warhawks conceded 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.4.

At home, UL Monroe drained 8 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule