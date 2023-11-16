Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Three games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Southland team, including the matchup between the Tarleton State Texans and the Northwestern State Demons.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Houston Christian Huskies at Virginia Tech Hokies
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ACC Network Extra
|Tarleton State Texans at Northwestern State Demons
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|-
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at McNeese Cowgirls
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|-
