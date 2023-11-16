The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) square off against a fellow AFC North foe when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens and Bengals betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Thursday.

Ravens vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3.5 46 -190 +155

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has had an average of 42.4 points in their games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Ravens have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-4-0).

The Ravens are 6-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Baltimore has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 46 points.

Cincinnati's games this season have had an average of 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bengals have covered the spread four times over nine games with a set spread.

The Bengals won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

Ravens vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27 2 15.7 3 42.4 3 10 Bengals 20.2 21 21.3 13 45.5 4 9

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Ravens

Baltimore has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In Baltimore's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In matchups against teams in the same division, the Ravens are scoring 24 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 19.3 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 15.7 points per game in all games.

The Ravens have totaled 113 more points than their opponents this season (11.3 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 10 points (1.1 per game).

Bengals

Over its last three contests, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Bengals' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Bengals are scoring fewer points in divisional games (13.5 per game) than overall (20.2), and conceding more points in the division (25.5) than overall (21.3).

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 42.8 42 Implied Team Total AVG 24 24.6 23.4 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 46.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.8 23.5 ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

