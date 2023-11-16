Northwestern State vs. Maine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Northwestern State Demons (1-2) and the Maine Black Bears (1-2) play at UNF Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Northwestern State vs. Maine Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Northwestern State Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern State put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Northwestern State (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10% less often than Maine (16-8-0) last year.
Northwestern State vs. Maine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern State
|74.6
|143.1
|72.1
|141.8
|143.3
|Maine
|68.5
|143.1
|69.7
|141.8
|138.1
Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Demons put up only 4.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Black Bears gave up (69.7).
- Northwestern State had a 12-7 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Northwestern State vs. Maine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern State
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
|Maine
|16-8-0
|12-12-0
Northwestern State vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northwestern State
|Maine
|10-3
|Home Record
|8-4
|10-7
|Away Record
|5-12
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|10-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.8
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
