The Maine Black Bears (1-2) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Demons were an underdog by 6.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.

Maine went 16-8-0 ATS last season.

A total of 12 Black Bears games last season went over the point total.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern State, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (64th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (178th).

Northwestern State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.