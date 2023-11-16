The South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) and the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Mitchell Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

A total of nine of Nicholls State's games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Colonels were 8-17-0 last year.

South Alabama sported a 21-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-17-0 mark from Nicholls State.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 70.9 146.5 65.2 137.9 136.1 Nicholls State 75.6 146.5 72.7 137.9 149.3

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels' 75.6 points per game last year were 10.4 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Nicholls State put together an 8-12 ATS record and a 15-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.2 points.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 21-11-0 16-16-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Alabama Nicholls State 10-4 Home Record 11-2 4-10 Away Record 4-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

