The SE Louisiana Lions (3-7) face a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, SE Louisiana ranks 59th in the FCS with 26.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 88th in points allowed (402.7 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Nicholls State ranks 52nd in the FCS (367.3 total yards per game) and 85th defensively (379.3 total yards allowed per game).

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 367.3 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.8 (31st) 379.3 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.7 (101st) 170.6 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (56th) 196.8 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.7 (29th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has put up 1,769 passing yards, or 196.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.2% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has carried the ball 155 times for 745 yards, with 11 touchdowns.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 91 carries and totaled 651 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 170 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Neno Lemay leads his team with 390 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has caught 23 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (40.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Quincy Brown's 24 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 235 yards (26.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has recorded 1,398 yards (139.8 ypg) on 108-of-177 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Zachary Clement has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 452 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Harlan Dixon has 389 yards (38.9 per game) on 90 carries with five touchdowns, while also checking in with 393 yards in the passing game (on 32 catches).

Darius Lewis has hauled in 46 receptions for 561 yards (56.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Xavier Hill has hauled in 18 receptions for 308 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

