Thursday's contest between the Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) at Mitchell Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69, heavily favoring Nicholls State to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Mitchell Center

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 80, South Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-11.2)

Nicholls State (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Nicholls State Performance Insights

Last year Nicholls State put up 75.6 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.7 points per contest (259th-ranked).

The Colonels averaged 30.8 rebounds per game (241st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Nicholls State put up 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 109th in the country.

The Colonels ranked 10th-best in the nation by forcing 16.1 turnovers per game. They ranked 294th in college basketball by averaging 13.1 turnovers per contest.

The Colonels drained 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.1% shooting percentage (180th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 6.9 treys conceded per game, Nicholls State was 140th in the nation. It allowed a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 219th in college basketball.

Nicholls State attempted 39.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.9% of the shots it attempted (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 36.1% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

