The Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) go up against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42% the Jaguars' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42% from the field.

The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaguars finished 345th.

The Colonels' 75.6 points per game last year were 10.4 more points than the 65.2 the Jaguars gave up.

Nicholls State put together a 15-11 record last season in games it scored more than 65.2 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.

At home, the Colonels gave up 63.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.2).

Beyond the arc, Nicholls State knocked down fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.

