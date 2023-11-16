The NHL lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Florida Panthers taking on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

How to watch all the games in the NHL today is available here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!