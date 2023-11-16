The LSU Tigers (1-0) play the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Dayton Game Information

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

LSU vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 68.6 259th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 61 9th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 33 101st 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th 237th 12.3 Assists 15.2 40th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

