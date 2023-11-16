LSU vs. Dayton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-1) square off against the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. LSU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LSU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
LSU vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dayton Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dayton (-1.5)
|134.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Dayton (-1.5)
|133.5
|-114
|-105
LSU vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)
- LSU covered 10 times in 30 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Tigers covered the spread six times last year (6-15 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Dayton went 14-18-0 ATS last season.
- The Flyers and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 32 times last season.
LSU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- LSU is 47th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 114th, a difference of 67 spots.
- LSU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
