How to Watch LSU vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (1-1) battle the Dayton Flyers (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
LSU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 41% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 39.3% the Flyers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, LSU had a 12-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.
- The Tigers scored 6.6 more points per game last year (67.6) than the Flyers allowed their opponents to score (61).
- LSU put together an 11-11 record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.
- The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
- LSU sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|L 68-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
