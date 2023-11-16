The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) play at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech and its opponent combined to go over the point total 18 out of 28 times last season.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 15-13-0 last season.

Louisiana Tech (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 7.4% more often than UL Monroe (12-14-0) last year.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 67.4 139.6 69.8 140.1 136.2 Louisiana Tech 72.2 139.6 70.3 140.1 139.5

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.

Louisiana Tech put together a 9-4 ATS record and a 12-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 12-14-0 11-15-0 Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 18-10-0

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Louisiana Tech 7-8 Home Record 9-6 4-10 Away Record 4-11 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

