SE Louisiana vs. BYU November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (1-0) will meet the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
BYU Top Players (2022-23)
- Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
SE Louisiana vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
