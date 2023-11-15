Wednesday's contest between the BYU Cougars (2-0) and the SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Marriott Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-68 and heavily favors BYU to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 88, SE Louisiana 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-20.5)

BYU (-20.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

SE Louisiana was 43rd in the nation last year with 77.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 327th with 76.0 points allowed per contest.

The Lions grabbed 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.3 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last year SE Louisiana ranked 95th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.2 per game.

With 11.8 turnovers per game, the Lions were 175th in the nation. They forced 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 50th in college basketball.

Last season the Lions sank 7.8 three-pointers per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.9% (40th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it came to threes, SE Louisiana came up short defensively, as it ranked ninth-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (9.2 per game) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.2%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, SE Louisiana took 65.4% two-pointers (accounting for 72.1% of the team's baskets) and 34.6% from beyond the arc (27.9%).

