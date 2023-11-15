The BYU Cougars (2-0) battle the SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.2% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

SE Louisiana compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 43.2% from the field.

The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 121st.

The Lions put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 7.7 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars gave up.

When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, SE Louisiana went 18-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 on the road.

The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 away.

SE Louisiana made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule