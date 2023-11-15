The Denver Pioneers (1-1) host the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at Mitchell Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State's games hit the over nine out of 25 times last year.

Against the spread, the Colonels were 8-17-0 last season.

Denver put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-17-0 mark of Nicholls State.

Nicholls State vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 72.7 148.3 75.1 147.8 144.1 Nicholls State 75.6 148.3 72.7 147.8 149.3

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels averaged just 0.5 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Pioneers allowed their opponents to score (75.1).

Nicholls State went 3-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scored more than 75.1 points last season.

Nicholls State vs. Denver Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 13-15-0 20-8-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

Nicholls State vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Denver Nicholls State 9-5 Home Record 11-2 4-11 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

