The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

New Orleans vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers scored an average of 61.5 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
  • When New Orleans gave up fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 7-13.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers gave up (67.2).
  • When Mississippi State totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-1.

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 74-66 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ Tulsa L 86-61 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/15/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Lakefront Arena
11/26/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

