The Philadelphia Flyers will visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, November 15, with the Hurricanes unbeaten in four consecutive home games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Flyers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Hurricanes rank 11th in the NHL with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 12 4 9 13 6 4 51.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 15 6 7 13 10 6 49.4% Brady Skjei 15 2 10 12 4 5 - Martin Necas 15 5 7 12 8 3 41.8% Seth Jarvis 15 5 5 10 5 9 51.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have conceded 46 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Flyers' 48 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players