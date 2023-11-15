Canucks vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) host the New York Islanders (5-6-3, losers of five straight) at Rogers Arena. The game on Wednesday, November 15 begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-160)
|Islanders (+135)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have won five of their six games when favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).
- Vancouver has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 15 games this season.
Islanders Betting Insights
- This season the Islanders have been an underdog in six games, and failed to win any of them.
- New York has played as an underdog of +135 or more one time this season and lost.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Islanders.
- New York has played six games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info
|Canucks vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Islanders Prediction
|Canucks vs Islanders Player Props
Canucks vs. Islanders Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|66 (1st)
|Goals
|33 (30th)
|33 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|44 (12th)
|18 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (26th)
|11 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (18th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Vancouver has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 9-1-0 record against the spread.
- Six of Vancouver's last 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Canucks' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks are putting up 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Canucks average 4.4 goals per game, for a total of 66, which leads the NHL.
- The Canucks have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 33 (just 2.2 per game).
- Their +33 goal differential is first in the league.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, New York went 3-7-0 against the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, New York has gone over the total four times.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Islanders' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Islanders' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Islanders have given up 3.1 goals per game, 44 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.
- They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
