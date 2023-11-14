How to Watch the Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) face the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 66.0 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 60.5 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M went 12-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.
- Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Green Wave recorded were only 1.8 fewer points than the Panthers gave up (68.2).
- Tulane went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Stetson
|W 68-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/8/2023
|Nicholls
|L 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/24/2023
|Virginia
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
