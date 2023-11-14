Tuesday's game that pits the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) against the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Prairie View A&M, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Green Wave are coming off of a 69-66 loss to Nicholls in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 77, Tulane 65

Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Green Wave outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season, with a +188 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) and allowed 60.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Tulane averaged 60.8 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.4).

Offensively the Green Wave performed better at home last season, averaging 69.6 points per game, compared to 62.3 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Tulane allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (55.5) than in away games (65.9).

