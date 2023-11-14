The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 while putting up 36 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.6%). They have given up 25 goals.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Stars vs. Coyotes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Stars 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-225)

Stars (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 2-1-3 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 10-3-1.

In the six games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the two games this season the Stars recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored at least three goals nine times, and are 9-0-0 in those games.

In the two games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won both times (four points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 4-2-0 (eight points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Stars went 6-1-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3 12th 17th 30.4 Shots 28.1 30th 25th 32.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 17th 20% Power Play % 29.09% 5th 1st 91.84% Penalty Kill % 75.47% 23rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.