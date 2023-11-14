Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sabine Parish Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Sabine Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Sabine Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Hill High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
