The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Clippers 107

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-10.0)

Nuggets (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Nuggets' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the total 30% of the time this season (three out of 10). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (four out of nine).

The Nuggets have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season, better than the .000 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (0-3).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been lifted by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing only 106.1 points per game. They rank 10th in the league in points scored (114.8 per contest).

Denver is grabbing 45.5 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.4 dimes per contest.

Denver ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 12.2 forced turnovers per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking fourth-best in the league by averaging 12.2 turnovers per contest.

So far this year, the Nuggets are making 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.6% (16th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Clippers Performance Insights

At 113.8 points scored per game and 111.8 points allowed, the Clippers are 13th in the league offensively and 12th defensively.

Los Angeles is 20th in the league in rebounds per game (43.2) and 13th in rebounds conceded (43.6).

The Clippers are 23rd in the NBA in assists (24.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.7 per game). But it is fifth-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

The Clippers make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 37% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.

