The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Pelicans 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.7)

Mavericks (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Mavericks' .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (five out of 10). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (eight out of 10).

The Mavericks have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pelicans are the fifth-worst team in the league (109.1 points per game). Defensively, they are 22nd (116.2 points allowed per game).

New Orleans is 17th in the league in rebounds per game (44.4) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (48.6).

At 22.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA.

With 14.2 turnovers committed per game and 12.6 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 16th and 25th in the league, respectively.

With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.8% from downtown, the Pelicans are 20th and 22nd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.