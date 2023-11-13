Monday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at McKale Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 95-73 and heavily favors Arizona to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 95, Southern 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-22.6)

Arizona (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 167.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Performance Insights

With 71.9 points per game on offense, Southern was 175th in the nation last season. Defensively, it gave up 71.3 points per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

The Jaguars pulled down 30.4 boards per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.3 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Southern ranked 101st in the country with 14.1 dimes per contest.

With 16.2 forced turnovers per game, the Jaguars were ninth-best in college basketball. They ranked 327th in college basketball by committing 13.8 turnovers per contest.

Last year the Jaguars made 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.1% (234th-ranked) from downtown.

With 7.5 threes conceded per game, Southern ranked 218th in the nation. It allowed a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 128th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Southern last year, 60.6% of them were two-pointers (69.7% of the team's made baskets) and 39.4% were from beyond the arc (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.