The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Southern matchup in this article.

Southern vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern went 15-11-0 ATS last season.

Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, 16 Wildcats games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.