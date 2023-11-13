Purdue vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) hit the court at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The game has no line set.
Purdue vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Purdue vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats
- The Boilermakers had 14 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.
- Xavier went 17-16-0 ATS last season.
Purdue vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|72.7
|153.6
|62.7
|136.8
|137.1
|Xavier
|80.9
|153.6
|74.1
|136.8
|151.9
Additional Purdue vs Xavier Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored only 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
- When Purdue totaled more than 74.1 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 16-0 overall.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- Xavier put together a 15-12 ATS record and a 23-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.
Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|14-16-0
|14-16-0
|Xavier
|17-16-0
|21-12-0
Purdue vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Xavier
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-4
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
