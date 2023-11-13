The South Florida Bulls (2-0) go up against the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. South Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers averaged just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (56.1) than the Bulls allowed their opponents to score (60.0).
  • Grambling had a 10-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulls averaged 70.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers gave up.
  • South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • The Bulls shot 41.9% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 32.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Grambling Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Champion Christian W 93-48 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/9/2023 @ North Texas L 83-60 UNT Coliseum
11/13/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/16/2023 Arizona State - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/19/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

