Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Ascension Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ascension Christian High School at Holden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Holden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.