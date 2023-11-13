AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games featuring an AAC team on Monday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Memphis Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|SEC Network+
|Florida Atlantic Owls at North Florida Ospreys
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at UAB Blazers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grambling Tigers at South Florida Bulls
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
