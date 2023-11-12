Sunday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) and the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) at Maples Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60, heavily favoring Indiana to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Cardinal head into this contest following an 87-40 win against Hawaii on Wednesday.

The Cardinal are coming off of an 87-40 win against Hawaii in their last game on Wednesday. The Hoosiers took care of business in their most recent outing 96-43 against Eastern Illinois on Thursday. In the Cardinal's win, Kiki Iriafen led the way with a team-high 23 points (adding 13 rebounds and one assist). MacKenzie Holmes recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Hoosiers.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stanford vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Stanford 60

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stanford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinal outscored opponents by 17.9 points per game last season, with a +627 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allowed 58.2 per contest (37th in college basketball).

Stanford's offense was less effective in Pac-12 tilts last season, scoring 71.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.1 PPG.

At home, the Cardinal put up 0.9 more points per game last season (75.9) than they did away from home (75.0).

Stanford gave up 58.1 points per game at home, compared to 56.7 when playing on the road.

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers averaged 80.9 points per game last season (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball). They had a +603 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

In 2022-23, Indiana averaged 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, and 80.9 overall.

The Hoosiers scored 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 away.

At home, Indiana allowed 56.6 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 65.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.