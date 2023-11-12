The New Orleans Saints (5-4) visit a streaking Minnesota Vikings (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings have won four straight games.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Saints and Vikings can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 41 -150 +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saints vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average total of 41.1 in their outings this year, 0.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have gone 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints are 4-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New Orleans has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 41 points.

The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 45.9, 4.9 more points than this game's point total.

The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-1).

This season, the Vikings have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Minnesota has entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Saints vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.7 13 19 16 41.1 3 9 Vikings 22.9 9 21.1 19 45.9 4 9

Saints vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In New Orleans' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Saints have scored a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have outscored opponents by just 16 points (1.8 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in its past three games.

In their past three contests, the Vikings have gone over the total once.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 24 points this season (2.7 points per game), and the Vikings have put up just 16 more points than their opponents (1.8 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-4-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 48.5 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 1-3-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.