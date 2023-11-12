Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed's stat line this year displays 26 catches for 501 yards and three scores. He puts up 55.7 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 41 times.

Shaheed has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0

