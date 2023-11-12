The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5 points prop bet over/under set for Zion Williamson on Sunday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (23.5).

He has averaged six rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Williamson's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS 9.5 (Over: -106)

The 9.5-point total set for Herbert Jones on Sunday is 2.0 less than his season scoring average.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 29.5-point total set for Doncic on Sunday is 11.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 3.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Sunday's assist over/under.

Doncic's six made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

