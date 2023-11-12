On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will be looking to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (7-2). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 233.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-2) 233 -130 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 116.9 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Pelicans have a -59 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 107.4 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 114 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 230.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 230.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Dallas has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pelicans and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Mavericks +2800 +1100 -

