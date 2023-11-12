Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will be looking to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (7-2). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-2.5)
|233.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-2)
|233
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 116.9 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Pelicans have a -59 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 107.4 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 114 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 230.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow a combined 230.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Dallas has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Mavericks
|+2800
|+1100
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.