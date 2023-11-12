How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keep up with your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 10 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the games you can expect to see today by reading the article below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
Total: 38
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
Total: 39
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-3)
Total: 45
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Steelers (-3)
Total: 38.5
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-6)
Total: 47
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-2.5)
Total: 41
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-2)
Total: 43.5
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 48.5
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Cowboys (-17.5)
Total: 39
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-6)
Total: 44.5
