How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the 11 exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors square off at Chase Center.
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets hit the road the Knicks on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 4-4
- CHA Record: 3-5
- NY Stats: 107.1 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- CHA Stats: 117.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 122.4 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -9.5
- NY Odds to Win: -450
- CHA Odds to Win: +333
- Total: 226.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards
The Wizards hope to pick up a road win at the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 4-5
- WAS Record: 2-6
- BKN Stats: 114.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
- WAS Stats: 119.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 126.5 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -7.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -300
- WAS Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 234.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers face the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 3-5
- MEM Record: 1-8
- LAC Stats: 115.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MEM Stats: 109.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -8.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -350
- MEM Odds to Win: +275
- Total: 226.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 7-1
- IND Record: 6-3
- PHI Stats: 118.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- IND Stats: 126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -6.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -275
- IND Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 237.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks look to pull of an away win at the Pelicans on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 4-5
- DAL Record: 7-2
- NO Stats: 107.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
- DAL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -140
- NO Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 233.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons hit the road the Bulls on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 3-6
- DET Record: 2-8
- CHI Stats: 108.9 PPG (25th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th)
- DET Stats: 109.9 PPG (21st in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -6.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -275
- DET Odds to Win: +230
The San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-6
- MIA Record: 4-4
- SA Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 124.9 Opp. PPG (29th)
- MIA Stats: 107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
The Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets go on the road to face the Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 5-3
- DEN Record: 8-1
- HOU Stats: 111.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (third)
- DEN Stats: 116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -3.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -175
- HOU Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 217.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 4-5
- OKC Record: 5-4
- PHO Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)
- OKC Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -2.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -145
- OKC Odds to Win: +120
The Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 6-3
- MIN Record: 6-2
- GS Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- MIN Stats: 112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 102.3 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 4-5
- POR Record: 3-5
- LAL Stats: 110.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- POR Stats: 106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
