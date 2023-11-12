The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen among them, play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Heiskanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 25:27 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

Heiskanen has recorded a point in a game four times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Heiskanen has an assist in four of 13 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Heiskanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is a 56.1% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 7 Points 8 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 8

