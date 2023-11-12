How to Watch the LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) play the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils put up just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (55.3) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).
- Mississippi Valley State had a 2-17 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 82.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils allowed.
- LSU went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
- The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.1 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (53.5%).
- The Delta Devils shot 27.3% from the field, 8.7% lower than the 36.0% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado
|L 92-78
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
