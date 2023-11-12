The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) play the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils put up just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (55.3) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).

Mississippi Valley State had a 2-17 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 82.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils allowed.

LSU went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.1 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (53.5%).

The Delta Devils shot 27.3% from the field, 8.7% lower than the 36.0% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

