Star running back Joshua Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders meet the New York Jets on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, at Allegiant Stadium.

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +550

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +440

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 24.5 (-113) Breece Hall - 69.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Allen Lazard - - 28.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 200.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Garrett Wilson - - 66.5 (-113)

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 55.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 36.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 14.5 (-113) Joshua Jacobs - 65.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 20.5 (-113) Aidan O'Connell 204.5 (-113) - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.